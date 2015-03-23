Mr. Conboy started his career in yachting in the Eighties and has a very diverse background in the marine industry. His expertise spans from new construction to repairs and refits of large yachts. Having worked both for shipyards and brokerage houses his knowledge of the sales process and yacht construction is comprehensive.

Having previously helping build on the international success of the Dutch yacht builder, Conboy’s understanding of the Heesen product and brand values is very deep. “I am thrilled to be back at Heesen and to have the chance to represent this highly respected brand in this territory. I am excited to share with the team my deep knowledge of a very specific market and work together to reach a whole new level of success!”

Mark Cavendish, Director Sales and Marketing at Heesen Yachts comments: “Thom Conboy has enjoyed much success with Heesen in the past and we hope to repeat this in the future!

Heesen’s commercial strategy is currently focused on strengthening our presence in four regions (South East Asia, Russia, UAE and now North America) where we have developed partnerships with local representatives who market and promote our brand in their areas.

We are delighted to have such a knowledgeable veteran of the superyacht industry in our team; I am confident that we will soon see great results thanks to Mr. Conboy’s extensive technical knowledge of our yachts and great understanding of the American market.”