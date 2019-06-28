The keel-laying of Project 794 marks a big step in the construction of what will be another innovative and unique creation from leading German builders Nobiskrug. Imperial Yachts, having acted as broker of the deal, are now involved as the Owner’s Representative and Construction Supervisor as the exciting process moves forward.

The renowned industry names came together at Nobiskrug’s Kiel facilities, where the milestone keel-laying ceremony was held. The ceremony itself embraced maritime traditions, including the coin-insertion ceremony, to celebrate another ground-breaking project moving into its next phase.

Project 794 will be the third time that esteemed builder Nobiskrug have partnered with Imperial. Notably, Imperial acted as broker for the delivery of Nobiskrug’s 73m Project 783, now known as Dytan. While Dytan was expertly crafted by Reymond Langton, this time the two have enlisted the skill of Espen Øino to design Project 794’s elegant exterior, which blends classic and contemporary styles to create a timeless yacht.

The 62 meter project boasts large outdoor spaces spread out on five decks, all equipped with plenty of activities for the owner and their guests to enjoy. In the on-board wellness centre you will find a 7m glass walled pool, ensuring that no view is ever sacrificed. The yacht’s tender garage carries an army of water toys, which provides for the needs of any adrenaline-seeker.

Both Imperial and Nobiskrug have been expressive in their enthusiasm for their ever-growing partnership. Imperial Director Julia Stewart said that her company are “thrilled to form part of the excellent team that will soon deliver another incredible Nobiskrug superyacht.”

These sentiments are echoed by Nobiskrug’s Managing Director Holger Kahl. Mr Kahl declared that it been “thanks to the very good ongoing relationship that we enjoy with Imperial and the expertise of the entire build team, the yacht remains on track for its highly anticipated delivery.”

As the construction now moves into its next stage, we will bring more updates along the way as the 2021 delivery date draws closer.