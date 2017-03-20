With sailing yachts between 30 and 60 metres from iconic builders such as Perini Navi, Royal Huisman, Vitters, Nautor Swan, Alloy Yachts, Pendennis and Jongert; the three days racing were something to behold both from the deck and from the air.

The Pursuit yachts of Gustavia harbour took to the course to battle it out over three long days of racing over five classes, leaving nothing to the imagination on the water.

Winners in the final race consisted of the KOO, from the ‘Les Voiles Blanche’ class, with the ‘Le Grand Dames des Mers’ class’ finalist Rosehearty, ‘Le Mademoiselles des Mers’ WISP, ‘Les Elegantes des Mers’ Ganesha, and ‘Les Gazelles des Mers’ aptly named yacht WinWin.

The J Class series saw Hanuman take first position over Velsheda, Lionheart, Ranger, Topaz and Shamrock (in ranking order) and closed a serious week on the water for the St Barths Bucket.

Each yacht, from the Pursuit classes high-tech Perseus 3 to the classically styled Lionheart of the J’s, brought their own style, as well as their A-game, to the waters of St Barths. Click here to see the official results or see below for the photography of Jeff Brown.