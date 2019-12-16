Following an appearance at Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show 2019, the American-built Christensen yacht will make a fantastic gift for her new owners just in the midst of the festive period.

Hailed as one of the best charter yachts on the market since her launch in 2016, Chasseur's subtle interior style by Varo Interior Design blends fresh and contemporary spaces with quirky artwork and modern pops of colour.

Back in October 2019, the yacht's Captain Nicole Fawcett told Superyachts.com exactly how guests usually react the first time they board. She explained,"They just absolutely love the boat. They love the brightness of the boat and the length that you see from the aft main deck or even bridge deck. You can look all the way down. From the bridge I can see all the way aft - I can see the flag!"

However brightness isn't the only major selling point on board this charter magnate. An impressive glass staircase (accompanied by a striking elevator) was the first of its' kind on board a Christensen, providing the ultimate wow-factor, while her ability to welcome 12 guests in six exemplary staterooms will allow her new owners to invite the whole family on board. Meanwhile, hr master - featuring a private offices and daybed and a sumptuous en-suite - is full-beam, providing the owner a special place to retreat.

While representatives are yet to state whether Chasseur will retain it's place on the charter market, we wish the new owners happy cruising on board.

Listed with Christian Blakewell of Burgess, brokers Wes Sanford and Sean Doyle of Northrop & Johnson brought Chasseur's buyer. Following a price cut in February 2019, Chasseur was asking $30,900,000 USD.