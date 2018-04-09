We’ve been following the story of Bilgin’s 263 series since the beginning. A boutique-style business with five generations of family history, each vessel that emerges from the West Istanbul Marina is another success story for Turkey’s shipbuilding economy. With 2 units of their 48m 156 series also in build, the yard is continually pushing its order books, but also its size range.

At 80m, both the 263 I and II from the pens of designers and engineers at Unique Yacht Design, will be the largest to be delivered in Turkey to date. Pictured together for the first time, the twins now enter the final stages of construction, with customization marking the final stage in the build process and a so far successful story.

Speaking back in 2016, Ismail Şengün, Bilgin’s CEO, remarked on the sale of the second hull in the series to a repeat client. He explained,“We are very honoured by the confidence that another of our existing clients has put in us to deliver such an exceptional vessel, which undoubtedly, along with the first 80 metre, will bring Bilgin Yachts to another level.”

With the first due for delivery this summer, Emrecan Özgün, the CEO and the Founder of Unique Yacht Design described what we can expect to see once the finishing touches have been made; "She is truly one of a kind. We created a very attractive yacht with a sleek and sexy profile while avoiding high dosage design cliches. The increase in living areas normally result in bulky details. The new Bilgin 263 series will dominate the sector with its design aspects."

Undergoing their final works side by side, both the 263s’ interiors will now begin to take shape, with thanks to the forward-thinking team at H2 Yacht Design; a name that holds plenty of superyacht experience. With every element of the 2-units carefully considered, we can’t wait to see both head for delivery in the months to come.