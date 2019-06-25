Tommaso Spadolini Designs 43m Explorer

The European owner already owns a 36m motoryacht, but ambitions to go larger whilst remaining in the manageable sub-45m category called for the expert services of Tommaso Spadolini.

The client was inspired by the low-slung superstructure and near vertical bow of one of Tommaso’s previous designs: 47m Rossinavi build Aslec 4. However, he also had many ideas of his own, and worked closely with the designer to communicate this vision.

The first request was a large, open cockpit on the main deck aft with retractable awnings. Initial sketches of the yacht’s exterior show this area emphasised by having handrails instead of raised bulwarks, which in turn provide sea views from both the open deck and the main salon.

Another custom detail is the grand transom staircase, which can be raised to access two side-loading garages. This will play into the yacht’s explorer capability, as they will accommodate two decent-sized tenders for long-range cruising and exploration. Tommaso and his client are also looking into the feasibility of building the hull to Ice Class.

The interior, meanwhile, sees a classic arrangement of four guest cabins on the lower deck and the owner’s stateroom in the wide-body section on the main deck forward. The owner also specified that he wanted his cabin to be filled with natural light; a request that was fulfilled with the implementation of very large side windows. Further, to address the owner’s preference of spending time in the open air, the upper deck lounge on the bridge deck is comfortable but modest in size.

The project is currently in the preliminary stages of the technical specifications, with the interior design and décor yet to be embarked upon. Once complete, she will be out to shipyards for tender. We look forward to reporting on the evolution of one of Tommaso’s largest projects to date!