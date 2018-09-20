This was only the beginning of a highly successful evening for the designer, however. The recently debuted CCN 27m M/Y Freedom, created in conjunction with stylist Roberto Cavalli and built by Cerri Cantieri Navali, was granted the prize for “Most Avant-Garde Yacht”. Completing the hat trick, the new Sirena 58 of the Sirena Yachts shipyard was deemed to be the “Revelation of the Year”.

2018 marks 40 years in the design and architecture business for Tommaso Spadolini, making the trio of victories at Cannes all the more impressive. His signature style of sober, enduring and essential lines never goes out of fashion; the Spadolini name is still a prominent one within the industry and shows no signs of retreating.

The Tommaso Spadolini design studio has been in operation for four decades and boasts an impressive track record. Hailing from a line of Florentine architects and the son of an author of several significant yacht designs since the 1960s (including the renowned Akhir series built by Cantieri di Pisa), Spadolini designs echo the classic quality endemic to Italian culture. His style is unfussy and essential with clean and functional lines.

Designs are borne out of a close collaboration between architect and owner; a symbiosis that has attracted many high profile clients over the years such as Fortuna for the Royal Spanish Family - the first yacht with a cruising speed of 70 knots, Nina J - the 42 meter winner of the 2006 World Yachts Trophies at Cannes, and Numptia - the 70 meter winner of the 2012 World Superyacht Awards.

Spadolini has worked with the top shipyards in the industry, including Cantieri di Pisa, Barberis, Alalunga, Baglietto, Codecasa and Rossinavi, creating distinctive interiors and becoming the first designer to realize that increasing interior volumes would revolutionize the superyacht industry. Spadolini’s nautical expertise combined with a profound creativity inspire the style that earned him three World Yacht Trophies.