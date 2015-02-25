Designed from the outset as a private global exploration vessel, this 68m yacht is for adventurers who want to circle the globe. Her sturdy and heavily outfitted design can withstand any weather conditions whilst providing spacious and luxurious accommodation.



Its distinctive profile holds clear purpose, drawing from the heritage of the offshore supply vessels and long range fishing ships – designs borne out of the worst weather that nature can throw at them. This is a robust ship of proven seakeeping ability combined with a super-efficient hull, created using Tony Castro’s well established Naval Architecture credentials coupled with the latest CFD techniques. Resulting in greater efficiency and vaster cruising range to explore further than typical yachts of this size.



This is a modern ship, but with rugged utilitarian aesthetics. Closer inspection will reveal a modern elegance. With the geometric clean lines and architectural glazing, she will present a commanding presence whenever entering port. With a large carrying capacity for toys and tenders, she is capable of carrying a helicopter in a climate controlled garage, twin limo tenders, car, submarine, jet skis, paddleboards and a variety of inflatables water toys.



Offering amazing levels of comfort and a chic interior in a style to suit the owner, her unique layout holds a full beam enclosed observation deck with opening roof, cinema, beach club, sauna, scuba diving pool, gymnasium, pool, wine cellar and ample space to accommodate a total of 12 guests.



Many of her design features are intended to make exploring a real pleasure, able to see and observe the environment you travel through with large windows providing great visibility to the outside, making you feel at one with the environment.