Portuguese adventurers anchored off India’s Arabian Sea coastline in the 15th century. This colourful enclave retains a Mediterranean flavour that permeates its arts, architecture, cooking and culture.

For better or for worse, this spirit of laidback chic isn’t going to change soon. A single 35-berth Marina in Kerala encompasses India’s entire yachting scene. Need a professional charter team? Then set sail to the Maldives or Dubai.

These factors mean one thing: you can count the number of superyachts sailing Goa’s palm-fringed coastline on one hand.

Since its heyday as a hippy hotspot in the 1960s, Goa has offered a portfolio of Indian delights, from temples to tropical beaches. The state’s coastline is a sublime parade of sandy beaches, Portuguese fortresses and coconut groves.

The mouths of countless rivers flow into the sea along this stretch of India’s coast. Each one creates a natural harbour where a superyacht may moor in India’s beguiling midst.

For superyacht guests, it’s a kaleidoscope of colour. Crew can ease a RIB far inland through a maze of palm-lined waterways, where white herons stalk through the shallows. Seldom-seen culture abounds in these interior villages. Whitewashed Catholic churches stand near colourful Hindu temples. An expert local lecturer can lead passengers through the original Portuguese settlement of Old Goa, one of Southern Asia’s great colonial cities.

Equally unforgettable is an alfresco Indian takeaway. Sure, diners can indulge in grouper and mullet in the Med. But here chefs can serve freshly caught pearl spot, pomfret or kingfish, accompanied by searing spices from a village market. Fingers crossed it pairs with the Châteu Margaux.

