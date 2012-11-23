Only a fool would bet against Brazil’s athletic Gods grabbing gold at the Rio 2016 Olympics. The South Americans also play host to the 2014 World Cup. Brazil are 7/2 favourites, with England at 20/1 and Scotland at 1000/1. Where you would risk your reals?

If you can’t beat them? Then join them instead. Studded with sheltered bays, primeval rainforest and rippling dunes, the Brazilian Coast unfurls along the Atlantic Ocean for close to 8,000km. Strands of white sand ring the coastline, from the mouth of the Amazon River in the north to the Uruguay plains in the south.

For superyacht guests in search of the party, we have three recommendations. A short sail south of Salvador, Morro de São Paulo draws dedicated revellers with its Full Moon parties and blowout beach discos. Trancoso – where A-listers from Valentino to DiCaprio descend for barefoot bling – is just as captivating. Or try the party town of Paraty on Brazil’s Costa Verde. This Portuguese colonial port packed with clubs, restaurants and pavement cafés. The sporty can sail south to Santa Catarina.

Surfers flock to the 42 beaches of Florianopolis (or ‘Floripa’, for those in the know). Here crew can offer surfing lessons on the world-class waves.

And Brazil’s private Eden? That would be the archipelago of Fernando De Noronha, a 350km sail out into the Atlantic Ocean. This cluster of 21 volcanic islands is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Its protected eco-status – combined with strictly limited visitor numbers – means that only a fortunate few are able to while away their sultry winter days here.

Sherakhan is one example of the superyachts available in Brazil this winter. For more information on chartering this or any other yacht here, or anywhere in the world, contact the Y.CO charter team: [email protected]

For more inspiration, visit the Y.CO website to discover a range of luxury yacht charter experiences. Next Monday… Abaco, Bahamas.

