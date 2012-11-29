But for paradise coupled with sheer convenience, Malaysia’s Langkawi archipelago is our Asian sailing tip du jour. The largest island has welcomed superyachts to its ROYAL Langkawi Yacht Club for a decade. Fine wining and dining options blend with a St Tropez-style array of quayside bars and boutiques.

Guests may ride the cable car to Langkawi’s Skybridge viewing platform. The panorama sweeps over a rainforest and a UNESCO Geopark down to your superyacht moored in the bay. For a more exclusive view of the sun-kissed archipelago, crew can arrange a private hot-air balloon flight.

Sailors who overindulge on satay and seafood can work it off in the on-board gym. Or break out the boat’s mountain bikes and pedal along the Tour de Langkawi cycle race route. Guests may even catch the race in person this February.

Away from the main island, the Langkawi archipelago offers tranquillity, exclusivity and utter privacy. There are 99 islands to choose among, only four of which are inhabited. Most are merely specks on your captain’s chart, where sea eagles soar above deserted white beaches and nodding palms. These private slices of paradise can only be visited under one’s own steam.

