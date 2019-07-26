Founder and President of Azimut-Benetti, Paolo Vitelli, declared FB275 to be “a great success for Benetti, for Livorno, for Italy.” July 26th marks a monumental day in which Benetti proudly let their first 100m+ Giga yacht leave the Livorno shipyard to graciously cruise the world’s oceans. Vitelli extended his “warmest thanks to the owner who trusted Benetti, to Franco Fusignani and all Benetti management who made this extraordinary achievement possible”.

FB275’s timeless exterior design and décor comes from the hand of British design studio RWD, with Benetti’s in-house design team giving the interior an air of Italian elegance. The 108m superyacht unmistakably bears Benetti’s classic and sophisticated style. Adrian Chisnell, Team Principal at RWD, stated “FB275 epitomises all that RWD strive for in our designs – elegance, beauty, attention to detail and absolute quality in every surface and sweeping curve”.

FB275 is fully-loaded to entertain her new owner, with on board entertainment including a cinema, gym and large heated swimming pool on the main deck. With two 14-metre tenders, a custom 10-metre tender and eight jet skis all stored on board, the only problem arises in deciding which craft to explore the waters on. For luxurious evenings after a day’s adventure, both the Owner’s Deck and Main Deck offer large spaces for al fresco dining and relaxation.

Comfortably accommodating up to 22 guests attended to by a crew of 29, FB275 carries a gross tonnage of 3,367 tonnes. Pierluigi Ausonio masterminded the naval architecture of Benetti’s longest ever Giga yacht, built on a steel hull and aluminium superstructure. FB275 can reach a maximum speed of 18.5 knots, while she has a range of 6,500 nautical miles travelling at 14 knots.

Speaking of the milestone in his company’s history, Benetti CEO Franco Fusignani said “I’m extremely proud of the progress we’ve made at Benetti. We’ve worked hard to innovate and develop efficiency in all aspects of our business”. Mr Fusignani went on to state that “focusing on processes has allowed us to take a big step into the future of large yacht building – all while maintaining a quality of Giga yacht that we are proud to brand Made in Italy”.

Fusignani’s comments demonstrate that Benetti, with a rich history dating back to 1873, continue to build momentum in driving a new era of innovative and classic superyachts. We eagerly await the deliveries of FB272 and 277, as the final Benetti’s Giga yacht season concludes in exciting fashion.