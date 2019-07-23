The announcement of the 88m Project Lotus is complete with a 70 metre Shadow support vessel and is in development for Monaco Yacht Show 2019, where more details will be revealed. Superyachts.com is once again taking up its role as media sponsor of the MYS 2019, where the Breaking News Centre will be the best place to hear news of Project Lotus and much more.

Designed with an adventurous family in mind, Project Lotus is a concept which aims to fuse the best of both sailing and motor yachting experiences. The superyacht’s dual-mast DynaRig is the fruit of a collaboration between Royal Huisman and Naval Architects Dykstra. With both the natural sailing ecstasy provided by the DynaRig yacht, and an extra treasure trove of adventure following in the support vessel, Lotus promises to be a dream come true for a future owner.

British design studio ThirtyC, established by Rob Armstrong and Alistair Fletcher in 2015, are responsible for the design. A statement from Royal Huisman described this as a “masterpiece offering complete customisation, open spaces, reduced complexity in terms of both rigging and crew as well as an engineering package that fits both luxury and agility on the water.”

The 88 metre design shows that Royal Huisman is ever-determined to build yachts tailored to the individuality of their owners, building also bigger and more ambitious at the same time. We eagerly anticipate further information on the project during the Monaco Yacht Show.