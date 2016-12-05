Reportedly set to hit the water in late 2017/18, this remarkable design – glimpsed here thanks to the photography of Jan Ramaker and Dutch Yachting – will become Feadship’s largest yacht upon her official launch.

A Top 100 yacht of distinctive style and character thanks to the Michael Leach Design exterior, 1007 is still in construction but showing signs of classic Feadship custom individuality already.

We look forward to seeing her enter the Superyachts.com Top 100 following her official launch, arriving at an estimated position of 30th largest yacht in the world given current standings.