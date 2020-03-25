Following the success of the yard’s previous launch, 85m O’Ptasia, O’Pari marks Golden Yachts firm venture into the circle of the world’s largest shipbuilders.

The 95m vessel is the 14th vessel to be launched by the yard, and her striking exterior and interior design is the result of a long-term collaboration between Golden Yachts and Rome-based Studio Interin of Giorgio and Stefano Vafiadis.

Details of the yacht’s specifics are as yet thin on the ground, but we can confirm she now ranks at a respectable #64 in the Superyachts.com Top 100 Largest Yachts database.

The yard has also confirmed O’Pari will accommodate 12 guests, with room for up to 28 crew members. She will also reach a top speed of up to 18 knots.

We at Superyachts.com will be on hand to deliver more details on O’Pari as they come in, and would like to congratulate Golden Yachts on the launch and praise the yard for proving the enduring strength of our industry in such trying times.