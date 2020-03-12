As we approach the quarter way mark it is worth reflecting on the Top 100 launches that have kickstarted the year.

Sea Eagle II – Royal Huisman

Dutch sailing yacht specialists Royal Huisman made a flying start to 2020 with the launch of 81 metre Sea Eagle II. As the world’s largest aluminium sailing yacht, Sea Eagle II not only enters into the prestigious Top 100 group but ranks among the top 10 largest sailing yachts in the world.

Recognisable by her glistening black hull, Sea Eagle II features three carbon Panamax masts and a spacious exterior where guests can relax and entertain on the beautiful teak decking. Royal Huisman’s latest project was worked on by two esteemed design studios in Dykstra Naval Architects and Mark Whiteley Design.

Tatiana – Bilgin Yachts

The largest yacht to have ever been launched from a Turkish shipyard, Bilgin Yachts’ 80m Tatiana marks the growing prowess and appeal of Turkish-built superyachts.

The first hull of the Bilgin 263 series, her launch was celebrated with a private ceremony at the West Istanbul Marina last month. Cutting exterior lines and a luxurious interior setting are standout aspects of her aesthetic that has generated much traction in the market, with two more vessels from the series due for launch in 2021. The designers responsible for the success have spoken highly about the project.

Emrecan Özgün, Founder of Unique Yacht Design who carved the exterior profile, stated that ,“Bilgin 263 is truly one-of-a-kind,” and that his firm had helped to create “a very attractive yacht with a sleek and sexy profile while avoiding high dosage design clichés.” H2 Yacht Design’s Jonny Horsfield described a “stunning interior that complements the modern exterior perfectly.”

Hawaii - Lurssen

Almost impossible to leave off any list of giant launches is German powerhouse Lurssen, who launched 87m Hawaii in January.

Lurssen’s first Top100 entry of the year has had both her interior and exterior design penned by London-based studio Bannenberg & Rowell. Speaking exclusively to Superyachts.com, Dickie Bannenberg said that “it feels a very important milestone for the studio to collaborate again with Lurssen after such significant previous yachts.” Those previous projects include the magnificent 85.20m Pacific, and Hawaii is certainly a worthy addition to the stellar Lurssen fleet.

Moonrise - Feadship

99.5m Feadship superyacht Moonrise left the shipyard’s Makkum facility on 7th February, becoming the largest superyacht by waterline length to be launched by the Dutch builder. Studio De Voogt was the creator of Moonrise’s masculine profile, penning sleek, elegant lines and a striking vertical bow top by an entirely glass superstructure.

The superyacht boasts luxury features aplenty, including a foredeck helipad, expansive beach club aft and comprehensive wellness facilities.