The German-built colossus ranks highly in the Top 100 listings, and boasts a star-studded team behind her build befitting of a yacht her size. She features a magnificent exterior from Terence Disdale and interiors crafted by the celebrated Tim Heywood Design. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the formidable yacht spent four years in construction at the Lurssen shipyard.

Like most Top 100 vessels owned by royalty, not much is known about the newly christened A+ other than her basic specifications. We know that she accommodates an incredible 62 guests and up to 79 crew members, and that she cruises at 19.5 with a maximum speed of 22 knots - an impressive rate for a boat of her size.

We also know that this eight-deck megayacht leads the world records in terms of volume, with a monumental gross tonnage of 12,532 GT. She was most recently spotted in Abu Dhabi, after a stay in the Lurssen shipyard at the end of last year for a refit or maintenance work.

Despite speculation that this name change hints that the 147.25m has changed hands from Emirati royalty, deputy prime minister of the UAE and Manchester City Football Club owner Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed al Nahnan, there is no other indication of this. Topaz/A+ has never been listed for sale, and may have only been renamed at this moment in time.

A+ is in good company within the Lurssen ranks. The shipyard have made a name for themself in the construction of gigayachts, with 136m Flying Fox having recently entered the charter market, and 142m Redwood having been spotted at the yard prior to her delivery date. Watch this space for updates!