Dutch yacht builder Oceanco’s pedigree for innovation is unquestioned. Its high-tech engineering and craftsmanship have a track record for magnificent superyachts, from the 106m sailing yacht Black Pearl to the 95m motor yacht NEOM. The excitement around DreAMBoat comes as Oceanco have become the first builder to complete a project in collaboration with both Espen Øino International and Terence Disdale Design. With such a wealth of expertise and experience behind the project, DreAMBoat has been delivered perfectly suited to its owner.

Dan Jackson, representing the owner, said that his client “knew that the combination of Espen’s timeless exterior, Terence Disdale’s elegant and calming interior and Oceanco’s ability to deliver the boat on time and to the quality he required, was just right for him.” The owner had a vision for a yacht which supported an all-inclusive family environment, and DreAMBoat certainly delivers on those needs.

The 90m superyacht can accommodate up to 23 guests and 33 crew, all spread out over 2950GT of incredible luxury. Espen Øino described his exterior design as offering “a variety of living spaces and experiences with the sun deck probably being the biggest in its class with ample space for entertainment and lounging both in the shade and in the sun.” The sundeck is complimented by a Jacuzzi, swimming pool and an outdoor open cinema. Plenty more entertainment around the yacht will ensure that guests will never want to leave. The family ethos has been kept central in the planning for DreAMBoat, as the superyacht offers multiple dining rooms along with a host of water toys and video appliances to suit all ages.

Interior designer Terence Disdale, who previously worked with Oceanco on the 85.5m Sunrays, commented “we always strive to avoid the 'big wow' factor that soon becomes boring. We believe that DreAMBoat with her quietly sophisticated interior is indeed a future classic.” This interior includes “surprise details to entertain the eye”, while exotic finishes have helped to create a “harmonious and calm environment”.

Not only is the styling of the superyacht future-proof, but the engineering behind it embodies Oceanco’s impetus for a more sustainable future. Oceanco builds yachts which “transcend the standard environmental conservation norms.” DreAMBoat has an efficient and innovative infrastructure, including a heat recovery system for portable water, without making any sacrifice on luxury.

DreAMBoat represents the “ultimate milestone in Oceanco’s ethos of creating the Owner’s Perfect Yacht,” so says Roderick Gort, Oceanco Project Director. This bespoke design has been delivered in time for the owner to enjoy a family-oriented summer, with plenty of activity for their children and grandchildren.