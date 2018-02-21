Shrouded in mystery and intrigue, the colossal superyacht Project Shark earned the rights to its name as a striking fleet member with the power and precision to match. Highly confidential, Project Shark's hull and superstructure sparked excitement back in 2016 when it made its first ever appearance. Today, every bit as ingenious as its rendering, its ocean debut left its witnesses as mesmerised as ever.

A standout Oceanco vessel among its fleet, the exterior styling by Luiz de Basto proves balance is key. Her fusion of sporty modernism, organic shaping and harmonious flowing lines add to her unique profile where her Oceanco DNA shines through. Blending architectural splendour with elegant proportions, she is truly a sight to behold.

Luiz de Basto, the American-based designer from Miami boasts a thriving portfolio that includes Oceanco's otherworldly Project Cosmos. Today, Project Shark demonstrated the designers capability to surpass both client and public expectation as his sketches of innovation came to life. From his Miami based studio to the waters of The Netherlands, the man behind the concepts wow'd a crowd with a design that challenges the ever evolving design landscape through innovation and functionality.

Luiz de Basto shares with us his comments on Project Shark; "It looks beautiful. Four years in development, the Oceanco team did an incredible job respecting my design to the smallest detail regarding the exterior design."

The yacht features a superstructure finished in large glass panels. This specific detailing providing panoramic full- height views from the interior, not only to the aft decks but to the sides. In regards to the design, Luiz de Basto shares; "to me it is a special moment not only because she represents an achievement in yacht design and yacht construction with the innovative use of glass, but she’s also my largest design to be built and by a major top shipyard."

With a length of 90m and a beam of 14.2m, her generous interiors are from Nuvolari Lenard who executes attention to material selection and creative detailing wonderfully. As we await an interior insight, we are sure her luxe-comforts will match the exterior excellence evidenced by the Miami Naval Architect.

The talent behind the vision Luiz de Basto continued; "It has been a pleasure working with the Oceanco team and owner’s representatives. I can only thank and congratulate everyone involved."

Luiz de Basto's collaboration between the famed yard undoubtedly serves up a vision of contemporary elegance and is sure to stand the test of time, inspiring the industry to push the boundaries of innovation.

Igniting just the celebration she deserved, Project Shark now goes into her final commissioning phase and sea trials. With delivery expected before the summer, we look forward to seeing Project Shark delivered to her new owner.