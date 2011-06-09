The largest single-masted superyacht in the world, 75.22 metre Mirabella V was sold to a private owner last week.

Working with the owners since conception, Jacqui Lockhart of Select Charter Services said, "It was a pleasure to be involved in such a unique project and to represent her successfully for charter over the last seven years."

Her owner, Mr. Joseph Vittoria, commented, "After 7 wonderful years creating Mirabella V and 6 exciting years sailing in her, it was time to move on. She is in good hands which was very important for us."

Delivered in 2004 by Vosper Thornycroft and designed by Ron Holland, Mirabella V sleeps 12 guests in six cabins and boasts a first-class crew that will stay on board with the new owner.

With an extensive refit planned, Mirabella V may well be available for charter again in the near future.