Aquijo was formed from experience, with the expert construction methods of Oceanco, the sailing heritage of Vitters and the passion of a knowledgeable owner at her core. The volume of Aquijo is unparalleled, and her three deck layout offers spacious accommodation for 12 guests in 7 cabins.

This striking yacht features enviable amenities normally seen on motor yachts and exhilarating sailing on demand. Aquijo’s distinctive, contemporary Dölker and Voges interiors utilises textured woods, leathers, stainless steel trim and bold splashes of colour. Aquijo also houses an acclaimed art collection.

The yacht itself boasts a vast aft deck with a selection of seating areas, dining for up to 24 guests, a BBQ area and an indoor/outdoor bar with a retractable television and multi-coloured lighting options. Staircases connect the main deck aft to the swim platform on the deck below giving guests direct access to the sea. She also offers dining for up to 24 guests in her main salon and additional al fresco dining aft of the master suite.

Her extensive beach club area, a stand-out space rarely found on sailing yachts, is one of the most impressive in yachting, offering a spa area with steam room and sauna and a large hot tub with views out over the water.

Aquijo is available for charter in the Mediterranean this summer from €400,000 per week. Contact Y.CO here.