Aviva, a merging of bespoke quality, unrivaled high technology, statement design and agility in a 5,000GT yacht, is the creation of the talented Abeking & Rasmussen. The yacht project, with its generous 17.24m beam, is a splendid combination of power and design. Sporting a striking blue hull and taut, trimmed with metallic silver; it offers a vivid contrast of light and shade to emphasize its large proportion and majestic silhouette.

From its powerful looking hull to its superior seakeeping abilities, a result of extensive new research and testing carried out, this dynamic vessel has conjured global admiration. Where less engine output is required, fuel consumption is dramatically reduced, giving an eco-friendly edge to this jewel of the ocean able to power up to 20 knots.

Till von Krause, Sales Director of Abeking & Rasmussen, shares his thoughts on Aviva’s delivery, a monumental moment for all involved; “We are very proud to present our latest superyacht named Aviva. This is the result of highest workmanship and best communication between the owner and his team during the short period of less than three years.”

Andrew Langton of Reymond Langton Design, comments on the unique design feature, one that moves away from current trends and into innovative new grounds; “The biggest yacht from Abeking & Rasmussen, featuring a fresh and dynamic contemporary exterior design, unique, highly personalised layout for the interior and a cutting edge technical platform."

Andrew Langton continues; "‘Aviva is intended as a home away from home, and as a result the layout moves away from current trends to maximise the spaces that will be used the most, and create a welcome, inviting atmosphere, with a combination of spacious, open social lounges alongside more intimate and discreet areas for dining, working and relaxation. The interior design features a number of avant garde architectural elements and details, and uses a rich combination of fabric and leathers in light, warm tones.”

The shipyard, known for its quality and innovation since 1907, with the delivery of Aviva, adds another remarkable addition to their thriving portfolio.