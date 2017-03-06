Expected to leave The Netherlands following her final outfitting phase, Vertigo is the 44th largest yacht in the world and a deceptively elegant custom superyacht designed by Redman Whiteley Dixon.

Stretching style over a grand scale, the sweeping, stripped back lines are immediately distinctive while the interior is spacious thanks to the 14.50m beam.

With a helipad, vast sea level beach club, folding terraces, curved glass infinity pool, cinema, gym and elevator servicing all four decks, Vertigo is one of the most remarkable and stylish superyachts on the modern brokerage market.

A superyacht still highly shrouded in secrecy, these photos - courtesy of Dutch Yachting - represent an ongoing dedication to custom underway at the Feadship yard, the expertise of the De Voogt Naval Architecture team and the creativity inherent throughout the UK RWD design studio.