The Cool and Contemporary Skyfall

Making a show-stopping appearance to Yachts Miami Beach is Trinity Yachts 58m Skyfall, a custom built motoryacht revamped in 2015 with a refit. Its exterior design by Trinity Yachts merges performance and style with a speed of 21 knots and a cruising speed of 18 knots. Accommodating up to 17 guests and 12 guests for charter, she boasts a bridge deck featuring an expansive panoramic sky lounge and a bar, hot tub, and a plunge pool on the sundeck; making it a cool and contemporary charter choice for endless entertainment.

The Grand Martha Ann

Superyacht Martha Ann is a 70m luxury motor yacht built in 2008 by German builder Lürssen, combining elegant lines with a signature deep blue hull iconic to her design. Offering six decks as well as a 1400 square foot master suite, on and off-water living is simply idyllic on Martha Ann. From its array of exciting water toys such as kayaks and water skis to luxurious jacuzzi and wet bar; she remains an incredible cruising vessel with a top speed of 15.5 knots perfectly blending indoor and outdoor living.

Summer Living on Axioma

Luxury motor yacht Axioma is a 72m steel superyacht by Dunya Yachts. Sterling Scott is the talent behind the striking design and Alberto Pinto the creative mastering the interior that sports sultry colour palettes and a beach-house style . Accommodating up to 16 guests in complete luxury, everything from its wet-edge 'infinity' pool located at the aft, to its sauna and steam room make it a winning choice to enjoy sunny island living on board Axioma.

Unparalleled Craftsmanship with Double Down

Double Down is a 65m motor yacht, custom built in 2010 by Codecasa in Viareggio, Italy. Luxurious in every sense, its sophisticated exterior design by the Codecasa team offers an impeccable engineering improved by her 2016 refit. Sporting Italian craftsmanship at its best; she accommodates up to 19 guests, including a full private owner’s deck, 4 VIP suites, 2 doubles and 2 twins. From its contemporary gym and cinema to its cruising speed of 12 knots; it offers a powerful combination of fine living and performance.

Performance on .11.11.

Built in 2011 by Benetti, .11.11. is the 65m motor yacht that combines futuristic modernity with a luxurious finish. With an exterior design by the Italian shipyard itself; its steel hull and aluminium superstructure perfectly balances sleek accents and sharp lines making it powerfully masculine and visually unique. With a cruising speed of 16 knots, a maximum speed of 17.5 knots, she is a vision of excellence to be enjoyed.