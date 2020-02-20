Location: Maldives | Superyacht: Cloudbreak

The Maldives are known as the pearls of the Indian Ocean, and for good reason. A collection of 26 breath-taking atolls, The Maldives provide the perfect blend of natural beauty and luxury indulgence.

For Superyacht owners, the experience is enhanced by the possibility of reaching areas inaccessible to other others, making it a purely exclusive escape. Such a mission is best reached on an explorer vessel, and there are very few on the market that can match the standards of 72.50m superyacht Cloudbreak. Delivered by Abeking & Rasmussen in 2016, Cloudbreak is best suited for daring voyages to exotic lands. Six sumptuous staterooms welcome 12 guests to enjoy prime standards of luxury, while a large sundeck featuring an inviting open-air pool is the ideal place to bask under the sun and enjoy the tranquil ocean around you.

No visit to the Maldives is complete without some high-octane thrills and scuba diving. From pools of dolphins and sharks to face-to-face encounters with rays, turtles and lobsters, Maldives boasts a rich sea life that will leave you with plenty of stories to tell. Cloudbreak’s comprehensive arsenal of toys and tenders ensures guests are never short of options for taking to the water.

Available with SuperyachtsMonaco, who have managed the superyacht from construction to charter, Cloudbreak is no doubt one of the most suitable yachts for uncovering the Maldives.

Location: Bahamas | Superyacht: Bella Vita

The Bahamas is now a well-established luxury destination and a favourite among superyacht owners and charterers.

The island’s laid-back yet vibrant culture that radiates from the friendly natives, so guests are treated to just as much entertainment on land as they are when exploring the stunning cruising grounds of the Caribbean. A culture too strong to ever falter to foreign influences, The Bahamas is a unique spot for those open to embracing indigenous festivities and festivals, offering everything from African drum rhythms to Bahmanian Goombay.

Luxury abodes are plentiful for those visiting by superyacht as the country is well-equipped with state-of-the-art marina facilities. There are no qualms for those visiting on large superyachts with places like Albany Marina on hand to provide world-class facilities that leave owners and captains at peace about the care given to the yacht, while guests can freely explore the hidden treasures on both land and at sea.

Lurssen’s 75.40 superyacht Bella Vita offers a floating palace like no other, sleeping 12 guests while also holding a 22-strong crew to service their every need. Bella Vita’s lavish setting is the perfect way to enjoy The Bahamas and the Caribbean region, and can be chartered through Moran Yacht & Ship.

Location: Great Barrier Reef | Superyacht: Manifiq

The world’s largest coral reef and one of the seven natural wonders of the world, the Great Barrier Reef sells itself. Located conveniently between the mainland towns of Port Douglas and Bundaberg, the Great Barrier Reef is the paramount of maritime beauty.

The only dilemma that guests will face is factoring in enough time to explore the 3000+ coral reef systems, so it is best to come well-prepared with equipment that will make the most of the experience. On such a note, Mondomarine’s 40.50m Manifiq is available for charter in the region and boasts a plethora of toys for all purposes. Paddle boards, kayaks and seabobs are just a few options that guests can take advantage of. Wind-down time is not amiss onboard Manifiq, with a sky-lounge cinema room and a spacious sundeck area ready to greet guests on their return from adventure.

The benefits of exploring the Great Barrier Reef’s picturesque islands are unquestioned, but there is also so much more to explore at just a short cruise away. For example, The Whitsundays offer unprecedented cruising ground and opportunities to anchor in a quiet area where that the eyes can never be sore of seeing. Staying longer isn’t an issue as unrivalled refit and maintenance facilities are in abundance around Queensland, something 74m Lurssen superyacht Aurora will testify for after her refit at Brisbane shipyard Rivergate.