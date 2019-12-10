Cloud 9

The 74-metre ocean spectacle Cloud 9 built by CRN was a spring 2019 sale for Burgess that took the industry by storm. The brokerage house expressed their happiness that, in a seamless transaction, Cloud 9 had changed hands from one longstanding Burgess client to another. Burgess represented both the seller and the buyer in the transaction, having been intimately involved with the award-winning boat from the very beginning. Winch Design and Zuccon International Project were the powerful collaboration behind Cloud 9’s design, curating her interior and exterior respectively.

Excellence V

Excellence V the 60-metre impressive Abeking and Rasmussen now known as Arience, encapsulates pure elegance and character. Burgess, represented the seller alongside joint CA, Merle Wood & Associates, and Cecil Wright brought forward the buyer, representing a huge moment in brokerage this 2019. The 2012 vessel in stunning condition boasted a wow-factor of having the volume of a yacht 25% longer than that of her current size. Offering a huge range of features such as an eight-seat cinema room, a gym with its own sea-level terrace and an oversized beach club, this superyacht is one to be envied. Everything in relation to Excellence V is indeed excellent, including a purchase which proved to be another super-sale for Burgess this year.

Areti

The 85-metre Areti, a Lurssen icon known for her immense stature and striking silhouette, was sold this year in an in-house deal. Joint central agents Burgess and Fraser announced that the 85m had passed into new ownership, with the buyer introduced by Burgess. The vessel is truly a tour-de-force, even by the exacting standards of Lurssen. From her awe-inspiring stature to her Winch-orchestrated spaces, she truly exemplifies what is meant by the phrase ‘floating mansion’. As a Lurssen classic of immense size and beauty, all eyes this year remained both Areti and the pioneers at Burgess.

Equanimity

The high-profile judicial sale of Equanimity turned heads this year. Handled by the Malaysian Government and supported by Burgess, it was indeed a milestone for the brokerage. The Top 100 vessel at a length of 91.5-metres to be exact, is stamped with a Winch interior and allows up to 22 guests across 11 cabins. Impressive features include her ice-classed hull and certified helipad which allows her to cuise anywhere in the world.

The four major sales alone this year, which were achieved in the first 6 months of 2019, equated to an impressive EUR 440,424,140. This has contributed to the overall value for the whole industry in transacted superyacht sales increasing by 64 percent year on year. Burgess CEO Jonathan Beckett shares;

"At the end of 2018 I said "Burgess has only just reached the start line," and here we are today looking at the most successful first half year of sales (and also charter), a new partnership scheme aimed at championing our top employees and two new offices: Sydney and Phucket. I am very excited, and proud of the team here at Burgess."