The Wellesley

A seamless extension of one of Knightsbridge, London's most prestiguous hotels, 56m M/Y The Wellesley is an art-deco masterpiece; perfectly in tune with the film festival's glamourous surroundings. Laced with Italian Arabescato Corchia marble and showcasing the most impressive array of cigars, this 1993 Oceanco vessel was refit in 2016 making it the superyacht-match for a covertable Cannes charter, still available through TWW Yachts.

Coral Ocean

Mirroring the French Riviera's vintage appeal, Coral Ocean is 73-metres of quintessential Lurssen. It's creamy-hull, as commanding as it's stature and size, is the perfect base to bask in the area's old charm. New to the charter market with Burgess and until recently, shrouded in secrecy, it's expansive 3-deck outdoor spaces are ideal for entertaining until the early hours.

Kismet

A Lurssen giant from 2014, 95m Kismet has a reputation like no other. Available through Moran Yacht & Ship, her interiors by Reymond Langton are grand enough to compete with any surrounding, and her Espen Oeino exterior is as striking as the South of France's craggy coast. Boasting a number of titles, including a position in the Top 100, to spend time on board in Cannes, is to spend time on one of the largest and most admired charter yachts on the market today.

Here Comes The Sun

A marriage of Tim Heywood's renowned exterior styling and Winch Design's dramatic interior style, the 83m Here Comes The Sun is another Top 100 entry available for Cannes that is sure to turn heads. New to the market in 2016, the Amels-built superyacht is an elegant retreat complete with a 24 man crew attending to your every need. Whether it's an on-deck dining experience or entertaining at sundown, Here Comes The Sun offers an extremely exquisite experience, available for charter with Fraser Yachts.

Astra

Lazy moments resting on 55m Astra's never-ending sundeck could not be better suited to afternoons at Vieux Port. Immersing yourself in her jacuzzi and bar or tasting delights from her Teppaniaki grill are the best antitheses to the bustling crowds of Cannes. On the market with Imperial, by night enjoy a film or two of your own on her drop down screen before retiring to a Laura Sessa interior, as rich and indulgent as your surrondings.

Soy Amor

Built by Benetti in 2014, 41m Soy Amor is a contemporary vision with an undeniable Italian flair. Her angles are sharp and interiors ooze sophistication, whilst 4 teak-decks are aplenty for enjoying the best of the Western Mediterranean sunshine. The ideal escape from a day of festival-frolics, relaxing on board against a backlit marble waterfall is more than tempting and more than possible with Moran Yacht & Ship.