The best way to watch: from Monaco's glamourous yacht-lined harbour on your very own charter... sure to provide the most extravagent weekend in one of the world's superyachting capitals.

Martha Ann

In a nod to Lurssen's timeless builds, all 70m of Martha Ann's iconic blue-hull ooze the kind of style and sophistication we've come to expect from a charter in Port Herclue. Mixing up classic carved woodwork with the most opulent and contemporary marble bathroom suites on the market, living abooad Martha Ann is the closest to regal living you'll get outside the palace. Available through IYC, spending the Grand Prix on board this superyacht makes for a more than exceptional experience.

Majestic

Soft curves make Feadship's 61m, Majestic particularly distinctive from behind. Berthed in Monaco's port, she's sure to stand out from the crowd, with a skylounge, outdoor guest foyer and expansive sundeck spoiling the choice for where to watch the race fly by. By night, her interior transforms into an elegant entertaining space with ample space to host the most indulgent dinners. Majestic is available to charter with Burgess.

Double Down

Fresh from a refit in 2016, 65m Double Down is an Italian masterpiece. Built by Codecasa in Viareggio, Italy, her European flair is the perfect match for Monaco's glamourous feel. With a highly-skilled crew able to accommodate 12 at sea and up to 80 guests quayside, TWW offer her for charter with the intention of providing the most memorable Grand Prix weekend and a stunning platform on which to endlessly entertain.

Apogee

Classic elegance with a hint of je ne sais quoi is how 62m Codescasa-built, Apogee maintains exlusivity with an inviting appeal. Her magnificent mahogony interior is complimented by sweeping spiral staircases that lead to 22ft bar modeled after Monaco's very own Cafe de Paris, providing more than ample (and well suited!) space to entertain once you pull yourself away from the action. Available with TWW.

Mon Plaisir

On the charter market with SuperYachtsMonaco is the 46m superyacht Mon Plaisir. From the top, down, her bridge deck sky lounge features a 65inch screen and karaoke machine to maximise time spent outdoors, whilst beneath, sterling silver, Elmo leather, Calacatta marble and walnut wood are the recipe for a Monaco charter with just the right amount of indulgence. Subtly showy with room for 10 guests, the plaisir (pleasure) on this Heesen-build could soon be all yours.