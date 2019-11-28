1. Solo

Tankoa’s 71m Solo has been nothing short of a headliner this show season, turning heads at Monaco Yacht Show and more recently the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show just last month. Now looking set to take centre stage at the upcoming Antigua Charter Yacht Show next week, Solo is truly one of the most impressive yachts on the market today. Boasting some of the finest marks of true Italian yachtbuilding, this award-winning superyacht promises to open up its guests to a world of luxurious entertainment – from her remarkable on-board entertainment systems to her wellness hub, glass-walled gym and RYA Water Sports centre.

Complete with a moving aft, touch-and-go helipad, two Jacuzzis and expansive outdoor socialising spaces, Solo promises to leave her guests wanting nothing – while her exquisitely Francesco Paszkowski-selected interiors render her one of the most stunning yachts on the water both inside and out. She is available for sale with IYC – or alternatively, those looking for a Christmas charter in the Bahamas & Caribbean should get in touch with Northrop & Johnson.

2. Valerie

This 85m Lurssen caused substantive ripples in the industry when she was listed for sale with IYC earlier this year, and, as shown in the attached video showcasing her intricate interior details, this is no surprise. Not only is this German giant a sight to behold from the exterior, with her forward helipad, sundeck Jacuzzi and expansive outdoor spaces on all six decks, but her Reymond-Langton designed interiors are a true display of art in design.

Aptly described as a ‘floating mansion’, Valerie was ranked 59 in the Top 100 largest yachts when she was launched in 2011 – and though superyacht design has evolved tenfold since then, she has remained timeless and classic thanks to the craftsmanship of world-renowned designer Espen Oeino. As IYC Sales Agent Richard Gray put it, “Spending time onboard, you begin to realize the time, effort and detail that has gone into building such a timeless masterpiece. Both the interior and exterior are full of details that continue to surprise you.”

3. Quantum of Solace

Our final favourite yacht on the market this festive season comes from a recent announcement by Thompson, Westwood & White Yachts, as the listing of Turquoise Yachts’ iconic 72.6m Quantum of Solace on the market made headlines just last week.

With spacious room for up to 14 guests and tasteful exteriors and interiors by esteemed H2 Yacht Design, Quantum of Solace features all the fantastic amenities of a world-class superyacht after an extensive refit including full repaint and installation of a main salon bar. Guests can enjoy a choice of stylish indoor and al fresco dining spaces, while the yacht’s entertainment ranges from spending a relaxing afternoon in the on-board spa to a lively evening on the sundeck / dance floor.