Once an understudy of design-great Jon Bannenberg, Sorgiovanni is well versed in achieving the extraordinary. In 2003, Sorgiovanni worked alongside Jonathan Quinn Barnett on the interiors of 126.19m Octopus, the world’s largest luxury explorer yacht, and more recently he received international acclaim for the design of 84m trimaran White Rabbit. Now, as the name Frontier suggests, the Australia designer looks to cross borders into the unknown, harnessing what his studio describes as ‘the soul of an explorer’.

A shift in the demographic of superyacht owners has certainly fuelled the trend of large explorer yachts in the market, however Sorgiovanni’s design is anything but a trend-follower. 98.80m Frontier is able to be both graceful and powerful, distinctive by her sleek yet formidable icebreaker reversed bow. She is designed as though ready to ‘discover new and unknown civilisations’, with a pioneering and daring attitude that has certainly not come at the expense of elegance and comfort.

Frontier is a steel-hulled superyacht with an aluminium superstructure, powered by twin diesel engines that give her an estimated top speed of up to 20 knots and a cruising speed of 16 knots. A range of innovative designs, from systems to deal with exhaust fumes to garbage organisation and storage, will greatly reduce the superyacht’s footprint. The importance of this consideration has been underlined by Sorgiovanni, with the designer stating: “Making environmentally and socially responsible products the new normal for all consumers – not only in the yachting industry – should be a top priority for all companies today.”

Frontier’s contemporary exterior profile boasts curvaceous lines and a dark teal paint that are complemented by her straight white decks, excitingly displayed in the studio’s new video. She is in every sense a yacht that will stand the test of time, while offering everything and more that an owner could wish for in terms of onboard facilities.

A unique helicopter landing platform located aft is one of the most striking aspects of the design. The fully certified ‘heli’ deck, spanning 15 x 15 metres, is innovatively mounted on hydraulic jacks that allow it to slide out to receive the helicopter and retract after take-off. When not in use, the helideck provides extended deck space, with direct access from the pool and sunbathing area, making it an ideal area for a dancefloor or second gym.

Across the expansive exterior decks there are plenty of amenities to ensure that the Owner and their guests are never short of entertainment. The observation deck is perfectly set up for vibrant evenings, with an outdoor bar and Jacuzzi surrounded by an inviting circular sunbathing area. A 9 x 4m pool, fitted with windows in its base, is the central feature of the 250 sqm owners’ deck, while a double storey beach club offers the complete relaxation experience.

Guests will no doubt need to factor in enough time to indulge in all the beach club amenities, which include a massage room, a sauna & steam room and second Jacuzzi. The spa area will leave guests feeling fully pampered, however for those with more high-octane tendencies, there is a fully equipped garage storing two 25m tenders and the option for 2 hovercrafts and 4 jet skis. Though, not all of the fun has to be had outdoors, as on the main deck of Frontier guests will find a private cinema, a 20-person dining room, a games room and lounge area to suit every mood or occasion.

Though the interiors are not revealed in the video, Frontier’s incredible volume allows for ample accommodation. On the lower deck, 12 guests can be welcomed into 6 double cabins, all with ensuite facilities. The owners benefit from a master suite on the upper deck, complete with a private lounge and salon as well as direct access to the pool. A crew as strong as 34 can be carried in order to make sure that the guests’ every wish is attended to with care.

Sam Sorgiovanni’s main studio is based in Perth, in his native Australia, and much of the interior styling reflects this heritage. A vast array of natural materials, including eggshells, seeds, stones and bark are used to enhance the atmosphere around the yacht, which can still be full customised to the owner’s taste.