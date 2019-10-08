New build number 796, labelled Project Phoenix, “promises to feature the latest advances in smart design,” as per an official statement from the shipyard. At present, details of the new project are scarce, but one needs only to look at the latest designs taken on by Nobiskrug to anticipate the qualities that 796 will display.

Earlier this year, Nobiskrug broke the mould with the delivery of 80m Artefact, a superyacht that has ushered in an era of green innovation at the shipyard. Artefact’s engineering features both solar power and a hybrid propulsion system, providing a more efficient platform that substantially reduces the yacht’s carbon footprint. At the Top100 event in January, then-MD of Nobiskrug, Holger Kahl, described Artefact as “thinking outside the box design-wise but also technically-wise.”

With a design that features an astounding 60 tonnes of glass, no sense of style has been lost on Artefact, and this is a trend that has carried over into Nobiskrug’s latest projects. In July, together with Vripack Design, Nobiskrug unveiled a new 56m design that follows Artefact’s hybrid systems and modern glass design.

Nothing specific about the design of Project Phoenix has been made official yet, with further details to be released shortly. However, we can expect that this latest construction will follow a trend of innovative and sustainable Nobiskrug designs, bringing its environmentally-friendly philosophy to the 100m+ market.

With a fleet that boasts notable Top100 entrants Tatoosh and Sailing Yacht A, Nobiskrug certainly isn’t a shipyard that shies away from daring designs, priding itself on delivering 22nd Century Superyachts. We look forward to sharing more information soon on what will no doubt be another unique Nobiskrug creation.