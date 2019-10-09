The Lotus concept comprises of one 88m DynaRig sailing yacht and a 70m companion vessel, which rather than act as a support vessel instead offers versatile functions and can be used as a mothership.

“LOTUS is a concept whereby two vessels are designed, built and operated in a totally integrated manner to provide the most comprehensive range of superyacht experiences and services ever offered to owners and their guests by the superyacht industry.”

Designed by British studio ThirtyC in collaboration with Dykstra Naval Architects, the Two Mast DynaRig sailing yacht looks to bring the pure and natural sailing thrill that can be lost in larger sized yachts. Through its highly efficient rig system and advanced technology installed in the yacht’s construction, propulsion and power management, Lotus offers speed and precision sailing to rival the best in the world.

The DynaRig system creates a safer environment for crew and guests as the sails can be managed without lines or winches, making the operation of the yacht seamless while also allowing guests to enjoy all the spaces of the Lotus in complete security. The advanced technology has been designed with attention to the superyacht’s environmental impact as well as performance. The use of smart innovation such as solar technology in the masts allows Lotus to sail from her berth without the use of an engine.

The 88m superyacht boasts ample open spaces with a 14.6m beam, while on the interior focused lighting and intricate finishes create a relaxing and clam environment throughout. With a private owner’s suite and accommodation for 16 guests, Lotus has plenty of facilities to give guests a unique experience. One standout feature is the open air theatre, projected onto the forward sails and visible from the entire top deck.

The 70 metre companion motor yacht completes the concept with incredible versatility. Further to hosting the owner’s personal fleet of toys and equipment, from tenders to helicopters and even submarines, the explorer yacht can operate as a mothership and is built for adventures to remote destination. The 70m Lotus companion is a visual complement to the DynaRig, and offers the same standard of luxurious accommodation to that found on the sailing yacht.

Royal Huisman’s Lotus concept is a reflection of an industry whose clientele are demanding new, limitless possibilities. Pushing the boundaries of innovation and redefining what can be expected from a sailing yacht, Lotus was a head-turning exhibit at MYS and we hope to see her come to life in the future.