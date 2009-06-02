The Vafiadis design focuses on spacious al fresco areas, boasting a wide sun deck forward of the wheelhouse and another equipped with a barbeque and wet bar. A 12-person dining suite, Jacuzzi pool and solarium are also situated outside.

The internal layout features a main deck with large salon and dining room, and a lounge on the upper deck.

TOY A houses six double rooms, including owners? and VIP cabins on the upper deck and four guest cabins on the lower deck, as well as a Captain?s single,

The luxury motor yacht is constructed of light alloy and her two MTU diesel engines of 2,735 horse power each allow her to reach speeds of up to 20 knots.

Toy A is the first of five yachts to be released from a fleet currently under construction at the Mondomarine shipyard. Future launches for 2009 will include the 41 metre Alexander Two and the 50 metre Streamline 2.

Second semi-displacement 41 and 50 metre superyachts are to be delivered in 2010 and 2011 respectively, while a further four super yachts are at an advanced design stage.

To accommodate these future models, Mondomarine is also constructing a new shed specifically designed for two 65 metre superyachts currently under construction.