Transatlantic Sophistication: Lürssen's Aurora Delivered

Reaching 74-metres (242’ft), Aurora is an example of true creativity with sophisticated exterior style echoing an era of transatlantic style combined with expert construction from the Lurssen Yachts shipyard. Her timeless profile stands out thanks to rich mahogany and stainless steel, with design elements such as state-of-the-art exterior lighting.

Designed with family in mind, Aurora surrounds up to 16 guests on board with unrivalled space thanks to a beam of 13.2m and voluminous interior of 2113GT; much larger than any other yacht of comparable length.

The interior style that fills the expansive spaces is based on the 1900s Art Deco era, bringing art from globally influential visionaries to life. The owner, who was heavily involved in the creation of Aurora, ensured a unique atmosphere was created; most notably in the Master Suite where antique artworks adorn the walls.

“At Lürssen, we believe to build a yacht it is vital to work as a team, and to execute such a comprehensive project, an excellent team is necessary,” says Managing Partner, Peter Lürssen. In this case, the team consisted of Moran Yacht & Ship, the owner's project manager, the design team from Winch Design and, of course, the project team from Lürssen.

“The owner’s family happily enjoyed yachting for many years,” he explains. “After gaining so much experience, they had no doubts with whom to build their first bespoke yacht. We are happy that we have met the high expectations of the owner, both in terms of product quality and being able to deliver within budget and on time. We are looking forward to Aurora finding her place amongst her peers as a remarkable statement in large yacht construction, based on a strong design and expert engineering skills."

Following her successful sea trials in the Baltic Sea, a new owner has today received his vision of life well-lived and we look forward to bringing you more details as she embarks on her maiden voyage to the Mediterannean.