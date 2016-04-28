Measuring 38 metres, Tremenda originates from the Impero series after the Cacos V superyacht was delivered in 2013, and Nono in 2014.

This aluminium yacht can push her ‘hefty’ and masculine form - drawn by Luca Dini Design- through the water at a top speed of 20 knots. Her shallow draft allows for her to cruise in the waters of the Caribbean - a particular requirement of the owner upon design.

Her interiors feature one full beam master suite, placed forward on the main deck with a full-beam bathroom. The whole suite offers amazing sea views from any angle, thanks to the side seascape windows, which have been further enlarged compared to previous models.

The finish and the design chosen for the interior is everything but common, featuring precious dark joinery throughout the yacht, both in glossy and matt finish, and alternated by rare marble panels and natural leather surfaces; this creates just the right balance of modern and essential design, always with an eye kept on the marine aspect.



The main saloon is probably the most impressive area on board, only second to the huge sun deck area; the saloon is actually flooded with natural light, being completely surrounded by glass, which virtually creates a continuous space with the aft cockpit.

Tremenda will be used by the Owner and his family on a private basis, initially in the Med and then in the Caribbean and US waters.