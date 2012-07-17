Built with the trademark naval architecture, exterior styling and high-quality engineering of Trinity Yachts, Lady Linda was built to handle the shallow waters of the Bahamas and berth behind her owner’s residence in Florida.

By designing her with an expansive 33’4 (10.2m) beam, Trinity Yachts was then able to install a shallow 8’ (2.4m) draft, which allows easy access to shallow water berths, ports and destinations which are generally unavailable to yachts of her size.

Her contemporary interior design was put together by Evan Marshall, creating a spacious and luxurious environment for her guests. Lady Linda’s forward main deck full-width suite holds a ‘his and hers’ setup with Jacuzzi. Her size also makes room for a large owner’s office as part of the master suite.

The four half-beam equally-sized guest staterooms are located amidships below. The staterooms are oriented to the ocean; providing incredible sea view vistas are in each one. The pilothouse deck with air conditioned aft exterior deck provides abundant space with a full-beam sky lounge and large aft deck. Featuring design unique to Trinity, her sundeck is outfitted with floor-to-ceiling glass doors to deflect wind. The sundeck also features a large bar and seating, a hot tub, is “touch and go” helicopter-ready and is equipped with a davit suitable for rescue tender, jet skis and water toys.

As with all Trinity superyachts, collaboration between owner, owner’s rep—Mr. Ingo Pfotenhauer—builder and interior designer creates a truly custom yacht built to exacting specification. The result is the delivery of a truly magnificent yacht: Lady Linda.