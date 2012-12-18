Trinity Yachts Deliver Superyacht Tsumat

Representing quintessential Trinity Yachts design, naval architecture and exterior styling and a breathtaking interior design developed by Ramon Alonso of Loguer Design and J.C. Espinosa of Espinosa, Inc. Tsumat embodies state-of-the-art engineering and yacht building technologies with interior simplicity, contrast, warmth, consistency and comfort.



Tsumat, from an ancient Mexican dialect, means “beautiful girl” or “princess.” Subtle in meaning and strong in phonetics, her very name challenged all involved in her build and design to unite the power of the ocean with the grace of a superyacht.

Contemporary and comfortable, Tsumat sets a high standard by making use of every inch of space, resulting in an overall sense of spaciousness, warmth and refinement that is felt throughout the vessel. Her layout includes six staterooms and a tender garage—allowing for an oversized sundeck complete with workout stations and ample relaxation options—while Tsumat is intended to provide every amenity for her active owners, family and their guests.



“Tsumat is the result of our passion for architecture, translated into the world of yacht design," says Ramon Alonso of Loguer Design. “The design team's Latin and European influences and the use of select materials and elements historically found in Mexican architecture such as walnut lattices, solid blocks of stone and hand-stitched leather details with a high level of craftsmanship were the key ingredients in the creation of Tsumat’s interiors. Coupled with the design concept centered on comfort, attention to detail and simplicity, Tsumat blends natural and high-end materials with the latest technology thus creating functional spaces of great elegance,” he adds.

“This is the second yacht I have designed for this particular client,” says JC Espinosa. “His request, as in the previous project, was for a clean, modern and elegant yacht. Since he always travels with family and friends, we provided large outdoor gathering spaces on all decks and an open interior plan with large spaces flowing together within the public areas,” says Espinosa. “We worked closely with Geoff van Aller of Trinity to make sure the end result would please our client. In my 25 years in the megayacht business, this is my first time working with Trinity and I must say they have delivered an outstanding yacht, Tsumat!”

With a draft of less than 8’ (<2.4m) at half load—one of Trinity Yachts marvels of superyacht engineering given a 164’ (49.9m) length—Tsumat maneuvers easily in shallow-water destinations while maintaining her transatlantic capabilities. Simultaneously, Tsumat’s 28’ (8.5m) beam creates exceptionally large living space and plentiful and comfortable room for crew: Tsumat accommodates 12 owners and guests, and 11 crew.