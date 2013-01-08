The tri-deck custom built vessel, which features an aluminum hull and superstructure, has emerged from the Trinity Yachts shipyard following successful sea trials last month.

Boasting a top speed of over 19 knots with a 4,000 nautical mile range at displacement speeds for extended cruising, Lady Sura is considered a fantastic performance vessel. A 2.4m draft enables the yacht to frequent shallow water harbors and ports, making island hopping easy and accessible.

Other notable features include a full beam two-level master suite on the main deck with forward panoramic viewing windows, four guest staterooms positioned below and one VIP guest stateroom on the first floor deck.

Furthermore, Lady Sura’s sky lounge is panoramic and her flybridge features a hot tub, numerous sunpads and lounge seating aft. A large tender garage aft provides ample storage for the tender, jet skis and water toys.

Meanwhile the yacht’s interior, by Patrick Knowles Yacht Design, is rich in Anigre, mahogany and harmonizing burl finishes.

Centrally located on the Gulf Coast of US, Trinity Yachts have gained recognition as one of the world's elite builders of custom superyachts.