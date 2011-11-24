Standing as a prime example of Trinity’s trademark naval architecture, exterior styling and expert engineering, Lady Linda is a sleek and contemporary superyacht with an enviable interior design from Evan K. Marshall.

Constructed entirely from aluminium, Lady Linda’s tri-deck layout offers a forward main deck full-width king master suite with ensuite, office and Jacuzzi whilst her four spacious, half-beam guest staterooms are located amidships below; each fitted with an ensuite, detailed with granite, marble and soft, earthy colours.

This sophisticated superyacht can also achieve a top speed of 20 knots through twin Caterpillar 3516 13536hp diesel engines and accommodate up to 12 guests in complete comfort.

As with all Trinity superyachts, collaboration between owner, builder and interior designer creates a truly custom yacht built to exacting specification. The result is the launching of a truly magnificent yacht: Lady Linda. Scheduled for delivery in early 2012, Lady Linda is available for sale through IYC for an asking price of $49,800,000.