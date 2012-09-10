Features of this beautiful yacht include a full beam two-level master suite on the main deck with forward panoramic viewing windows, four guest staterooms located below and one VIP guest stateroom on the first deck. The interior, designed by Patrick Knowles, is rich in Anigre, mahogany and varied burl finishes.

The sky lounge is panoramic and the flybridge features a hot tub. A large tender garage aft provides ample storage for the tender, jet skis and water toys.

Lady Sura will have a top speed of over 19 knots with a 4,000 nautical mile range at displacement speeds for extended cruising. Her draft of 7’8” (2.4m) enables Lady Sura to frequent shallow water harbors and ports, making island hopping easy and accessible.

Lady Sura is every metre a Trinity and exemplifies what it means to build a custom yacht. So much so that over the course of her build, Trinity and Lady Sura’s owner agreed to design modifications to the original contract, allowing her owner to take full advantage of the most up-to-date technologies available.