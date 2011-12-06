After hitting the water last month, New Horizon has marked an impressive milestone for Trinity Yachts.

Before her launch this magnificent superyacht was sold by RJC Yacht Sales & Charter to a long-term repeat client, a project which started as a dream of the owners who wanted to construct a large yacht with an American builder.

“We’ve been involved with this project since its inception and have seen it through every step the way,” says Bob Cury, owner of RJC Yacht Sales & Charter. “I was excited and very proud to be onsite last week to witness the launch of this magnificent vessel.”

With a cruising range of over 6000 nautical miles, New Horizon will be seen and admired around the globe.

RJC Yacht Sales & Charter looks forward to a continued relationship with New Horizon as it is delivered in the spring of 2012 and travels the globe as the 99th largest yacht in the world.