Trinity Yachts Launch Superyacht Tsumat

Built for a repeat owner of Trinity Yachts with characteristic naval architecture and design, Tsumat holds an aluminium hull and superstructure with a spacious layout which holds six staterooms and a tender garage: allowing for an oversized sundeck complete with workout stations and ample relaxation options.

Tsumat was created to provide every amenity for her active owner, family and guests. A six stateroom all ensuite layout includes a full-width main deck owner’s king master suite with an adjacent owner’s study and walk up ensuite His and Her heads. There is room enough for seating, ample storage and a 42” plasma TV.

Four guest staterooms—two queen and two twin for children and their friends—are on the lower deck amidships. A fifth queen guest stateroom features breathtaking views from the pilothouse deck.

The main deck is highlighted by wonderfully open space in the main and dining saloons including elegant seating for 12, a complete bar and wine cellar; a spacious galley with island bar seating for enjoying the preparation of elegant cuisine; and, a full beam al fresco lounge.

With a draft of less than 8’ (2.4m) at half load—one of Trinity Yachts marvels of superyacht engineering given a 164’ (49.9m) length—Tsumat manoeuvres easily in shallow-water destinations. Simultaneously, Tsumat’s 28’ (8.5m) beam creates exceptionally large living space and plentiful and comfortable room for crew: Tsumat accommodates 12 owners and guests, and 11 crew. Her inspired interior design, created by J. C. Espinosa of Espinosa, Inc. and Ramon Alonso of Museotec with dynamic input from her owners, provides modern appointments to Tsumat’s exceptional use of space.

Tsumat’s full-width skylounge also features seating for 12 to dine al fresco, the captain’s ensuite stateroom, pilot house, two sun pads, and, as noted, the fifth guest stateroom. Her sundeck is immense: hot tub, bar, dining for eight, quad chaise lounging, treadmills, weights, twin sun pads and still room for the rescue tender. Whether recreating or relaxing, Tsumat’s uppermost deck opens to the world’s oceans with unparalleled amenities and expanses.