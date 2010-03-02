The interior of the new office was designed by the pedigree interior outfitters Greenline Interiors. Greenline also recently signed contracts to outfit two Trinity yachts under construction at Trinity’s Gulfport and New Orleans shipyards.

Trinity is centrally based in the USA with their new offices in Abu Dhabi promoting a push into the UAE, which is quickly becoming another focal target market for the superyacht Industry.

It was considered a good move from another exhibitor at the show, Westport Yachts, who believe that the UAE are very welcoming to an American industry presence. It is a firm belief that the way American business is done is based around confidence and a proven sales method, something which has worked very well in the UAE.

One of the most renowned US superyacht builders in the world have multiple new yachts under construction such as the 50m M/Y Euphoria and the impressive 57 metre M/Y Lady Linda. Trinity are expanding into new territories following an increasing interest in the area and the attraction of the Gulf waters.

Having an office in Abu Dhabi could leave the possibility for IYC, the brokerage and charter firm, to follow in its wake due to the potential of the market.

