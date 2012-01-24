In 2011, Trinity delivered the 191' (58m) M/Y Carpe Diem and 164‟ (50m) M/Y Falcon; and launched the 198' (60m) M/Y Areti, 187' (58m) M/Y Lady Linda, and the 242' (73m) M/Y New Horizon. The latter three yachts will be delivered in 2012.

In early January 2012, Trinity Yachts launched the 164’ (50m) M/Y Tsumat which also has an expected 2012 delivery.

Trinity Offshore—a leader in the design and construction of commercial tugs, offshore vessels and patrol craft in aluminium, steel and composite—experienced remarkable success in 2011 while 2012 prospects are promising.

“In the first half 2012, Trinity will deliver a total of eight vessels,” says John Dane, Trinity’s President.

“By having a mix of what one of our supplier friends calls, Guns ‘N Roses’—military and recreational vessels—we are able to sustain our workforce in an uncertain world economy. Reflecting just how global the yachting and maritime businesses are, only one of these eight vessels is for an American superyacht owner while the total fleet—including two tugs delivered in 2011 and a pair of 302’ LNG powered supply vessels for delivery in 2013— keeps our American employees hard at work,” he adds.