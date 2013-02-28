With her construction taking place in the yard’s New Orleans facilities , the new yacht will have a total of six staterooms for the owner and guest as well as a spa with a full bath below decks.

This new yacht will be a significant step forward in size for the client, however it will still be able to reach the owner requirements of cruising the Bahamas and a good turn of speed when needed. Furthermore, the yacht’s striking exterior was a creation of Geoff van Aller, Trinity’s in-house naval architect, alongside a significant amount of input from her clients.

The exterior areas of this yacht are designed to be comfortable and versatile as is evident by the open layout. The aft main deck has air conditioning over the raised seating area and the sundeck has full height sliding glass doors to block the wind when at sea.

Her interior design will be from the same designer of the owner’s previous yachts, offering the same world-acclaimed interior design the clients are used to. Although the yacht will not charter, she will be ABS classed and MCA compliant for yachts over 500 IGT.