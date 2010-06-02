Trinity Yachts was founded by John Dane III of Gulfport, the man who represented the United States at the 2008 Olympic Games in the star class. Now, with forty years of sailing experience, Dane and Trinity Yachts are backing the USSTAG for their Olympic campaign.

Dane proudly stated: “Trinity Yachts is very pleased to once again support all the great American athletes who are striving to make the US Sailing Team AlphaGraphics the best in the world.”

AlphaGraphics are working hard in order to train for the 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games with Trinity providing direct funding, alongside a 43’ RIB to be used by the team in Weymouth, UK.

Commercial Director of USSTAG stated: “We love the association with this world-class company that is winning against the world’s best by being smart and resilient. That’s a recipe for success that works for us, and we are grateful for their increased support and commitment to our athletes.”

USSTAG is offering some of the finest sailing athletes from the US with Trinity Yachts proudly backing their campaign.