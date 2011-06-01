The 36.6m raised pilothouse motoryacht is being constructed for an experienced American yachtsman and will feature sleek, contemporary exterior styling, boasting a top speed of 24 knots and a range of more than 2,500 miles at 10 knots.

With normal cruising grounds being the East Coast of the United States and the Bahamas, the yacht’s draft is being specifically designed to be 5’5” (1.67m) in half-load condition.

As the owner is also a racing enthusiast, the port-specific draft design will allow the vessel to berth in Daytona Beach, Florida when the owner is attending events at the Daytona International Speedway.

Arrangements below decks will be divided into five watertight compartments. Owners and guest accommodations will consist of a full-beam owner’s cabin and three guest staterooms.

The owner’s cabin will feature a king size berth with His and Hers ensuite bathrooms and a large walk-in closet. All guest cabins will have private full baths with two cabins having queen size berths and one cabin having two twin berths as well as a Pullman berth.

Founded in 1988, Trinity Yachts is a world renowned builder of custom steel and aluminum superyachts up to 123 metres.