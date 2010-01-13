Carpe Diem can accommodate 10 guests in five cabins. Her classic interior is the work of Carol Williamson, whilst outside she offers generous deck areas, al fresco dining and an eight-person Jacuzzi.

With twin Caterpillar engines, she can reach a top speed of 20 knots, and cruises comfortably at 16 knots.

Previously marketed at US$21,500,000 Carpe Diem is now listed with an asking price of US$19,995,000.



