An Owner’s Vision

“When I decided to replace my previous yacht, I went to Benetti with a very clear mind,” explains the owner of the brand-new superyacht OLI. “My new yacht had to be a place where to spend memorable moments with my wife and children. So, such place had to be modern and cosy, reflecting my family attitude which is young and pretty dynamic. This yacht should sail both the Mediterranean and the Caribbean seas, and should provide a high level of service on board while being easily manageable. I wanted to enjoy large external areas and light filled interiors, with a seamless connection between outdoor and indoor.”

Stylish, elegant and teeming with Mediterranean charm, OLI is a superyacht built with life on the water in mind. Designed with open windows, filled with natural light and imbued with high-grade capabilities, this is a project which offers a strong first impression both inside and out.

Mediterranean Style

“I wanted to have a yacht with a classic and elegant look, without giving up too much to modern fads, still integrating modern features and details,” continues the Owner of OLI. “My team and I have been working with Giorgio Maria Cassetta and Benetti in order to satisfy these inputs, and the work on their side has been great. We achieved what I had in mind, through innovative solutions and proven ones. The basic project of Benetti Mediterraneo 116’ was a perfect starting point, upon which we all have developed the project according to my needs.”

The 35.5-metre superyacht was built with GRP and features sleek lines thanks to designer Giorgio M. Cassetta; who explained, “The usability of the space onboard and the solutions proposed are comparable to those typically found on much bigger yachts. We have given Mediterraneo 116’ classical lines and proportions, but with a contemporary twist, because we wanted to create a yacht conceived to tackle future challenges, but without betraying the spirit of Benetti’s most glorious past projects”.

Examples of expert use of space can be seen across the entire project, with open deck spaces and interior areas flooded with light to create an open relationship between owner, water and life on board.

Modern Elegance

The unique elegance of Mediterraneo 116’ M/Y OLI is also expressed by sophisticated, modern interiors that reflect the Owner’s personality and tastes; opting for design notes such as one type of wood throughout, decorated with polished steel inserts and detailing.

The chrome portals used round the main windows manage to enrich the space and the volumes, accentuating the big windows that create continuity with the outside world and amplify the volume of the interiors by flooding them with natural light. The loose furniture chosen, designed by the finest brands, is intentionally minimal and sophisticated to enjoy family moments on board.