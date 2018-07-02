The Bilgin 263 is the largest model and yacht to be built in Turkey to date. Both 80-metre superyachts maintain the design feature of a Bilgin Yachts including bright living areas, extensive saloon and private spaces for the yacht owner.

According to Bilgin Yachts press office, the two hulls have minor differences; the second hull has warmer tones throughout its living areas whilst the first hull features a lighter and brighter appearance. Bilgin 263 interior styling is by London-based H2 Design Studio in collaboration with Bilgin Yacht design team and her exterior is by Unique Yacht Design.

Emrecan Öztürk, CEO of Unique Yacht Design comments, "Both exterior and interior areas of Bilgin 263 is full of surprises. To me, the most attractive area is the beach club itself. While designing the yacht, we placed all the tenders and sea toys in the front deck. This is how we managed to connect the beach club with the main saloon. With its 8.50-metre length and 1.40-metre depth, the eternity pool creates an enjoyable atmosphere while offering a relaxing place to socialize with friends."

Utilising a more eco-friendly approach, she is built in compliance with IMO Tier III certification which aims to reduce nitrogen oxide emissions (NOx) by approximately 70 percent compared with the current Tier II standards.

She features two 2,560 kW engines at a top speed of up to 20 knots. With a cruising speed of 12 knots her fuel consumption is kept at 250 l/h.

At the time of writing, 75 percent of hull number one’s steel hull has been completed and the construction of its aluminium superstructure has begun. 50 percent of hull number two’s (Bilgin 263-II) hull has also achieved completion and will make her debut in 2020.